Five killed as truck rams into auto in Bihar

Patna June 14 Five persons died and five others injured after a speeding truck rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Bihar's Bhagalpur district.

The victims on board the auto-rickshaw were on their way to attend a marriage function in Narayanpur village.

When it reached Bihpur village under Jhandapur police station, the truck hit the auto-rickshaw head-on.

The impact of the accident was such that the auto was tossed in the air and landed around 25 metres away.

The five victims died on the spot.

"We have registered an FIR under rash and negligent driving amounting to death against an unknown driver. The truck driver managed to run away from the spot. Investigation is on to nab the accused," said an officer of Jhandapur police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor