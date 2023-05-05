Five killed as truck rams into three-wheeler in UP

Bahraich, May 5 Five persons were killed and ten others injured when a truck rammed into a three-wheeler in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Friday.

The victims were returning from a 'Tilak' ceremony when the accident took place in Kaiserganj police circle.

Police said that the identities of the victims were yet to be ascertained.

SHO, Kaiserganj, Daddan Singh, said that the injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor