Five killed, four injured in Mathura wall collapse

Published: August 15, 2023 08:18 PM

Mathura (UP), Aug 15 At least five persons have reportedly been killed after a portion of a house adjacent to the Bankey Bihari temple in Mathura collapsed on Tuesday evening.

Four others who sustained injuries in the wall collapse have been admitted to a hospital, District Magistrate Pulkit Khare said.

The deceased have been identified as Chandan Rai, Arvind Yadav, Geeta Kashyap, Rashmi Gupta and Anju.

Efforts are being made to remove the debris and take out those who may be buried underneath.

