Five killed in car-truck collision in Punjab
By IANS | Published: November 6, 2023 11:26 AM2023-11-06T11:26:28+5:302023-11-06T11:30:05+5:30
Chandigarh, Nov 6 Five people were killed on Monday in head-on collision between a car and a truck in Punjab's Moga district, police said.
The victims were car occupants who were heading towards Makhu in Ferozepur when the accident took place near Karahewala village, a police official said.
The deceased belonged to Moga and Ferozepur districts.
More details were awaited.
