Five killed in multiple accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, May 4 Five persons were killed and several others injured in three road accidents that occurred almost simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district on Sunday.

A lorry laden with eggs overturned after hitting a lorry on the Ongole East

The driver and both cleaners of the overturned lorry were killed on the spot. They were identified as Ramanaiah, 60, Nagendra, 25, and Babu, 45, all residents of Gudipallipadu in Nellore district.

The van with egg load was heading to the Nellore district from Bhuvanagiri in neighbouring Telangana state.

Moments later, another truck rammed into the overturned lorry. Four people in the truck that hit the overturned van were injured in the accident. The injured were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Ongole. The accident led to a traffic jam on the national highway.

A car that had stopped due to the traffic jam was hit by a truck from behind. Under the impact of the collision, the car rammed into a stationary truck in front of it.

According to police, the car got crushed between two trucks and five people travelling in it were severely injured. Two of them succumbed while being shifted to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Pavani, 25, and Kaushik, 14, residents of Guntur district. They were on their way to Tirumala from Guntur.

The car was badly mangled in the collision that occurred half a kilometre from the spot where the first accident took place.

Police said in another accident, a truck hit a tractor which was taking a U-turn due to a traffic jam. However, no one was injured in the accident.

Police deployed cranes to remove the trucks and cars involved in the collisions and restore the traffic.

Police registered cases and took up investigations. Prakasam's Superintendent of Police A.R. Damodar visited the spot and supervised the relief operation.

The SP said they took into custody the driver of one of the trucks while another driver escaped.

