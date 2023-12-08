Five killed in road accident in K’taka, several injured

Uttara Kannada, (Karnataka) Dec 8 Five persons were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a car near Bandal village in Sirsi taluk of the state on Friday.

According to police, three of the now-deceased were car occupants hailing from Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada and another belonged to Tamil Nadu.

While three of them died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

The Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus was travelling from Hubballi to Bhatkal town when it collided with an on-coming car.

Due to the impact of the collision, the car was reduced to mangles and several bus passengers sustained injuries.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Sirsi Rural police have taken up the case for investigation.

