Five killed in two road accidents in Karnataka

Bengaluru, May 12 In two separate tragic road accidents on Monday, five people lost their lives in Chitradurga district and Hosakote town near Bengaluru, Karnataka.

In the first incident, three people, including a woman, were killed in a head-on collision between an Innova car and a truck near the Kanive Anjaneya temple on the national highway in the morning in Chitradurga. The car bore an Andhra Pradesh registration number. The deceased have been identified as 34-year-old Sunita, 29-year-old Shyam, and 35-year-old Shivu.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were travelling from Chitradurga towards Holalkere. The impact of the collision left the car mangled beyond recognition. Holalkere police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Holalkere mortuary. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, but police suspect that overspeeding may have led to the collision.

In another incident in the early hours, two persons were killed and another was critically injured in a collision between a tempo and a two-wheeler at Chikkahullur village in Hoskote taluk, Bengaluru Rural district.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. According to police, an overspeeding tempo hit the motorcycle, resulting in the tragedy. Three people were riding the two-wheeler. Two of them died on the spot, while the third sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a private hospital. His condition is reported to be critical.

The tempo driver fled the scene after the incident. The Hosakote Traffic Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the absconding driver. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary at the local government hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding and negligent driving by the tempo driver caused the accident. Further investigation is underway.

On May 8, in two separate tragic road accidents in Karnataka, nine people, including three minors, lost their lives while one person was in a critical condition in Haveri and Bagalkot districts, an official said.

In the first incident, at least six persons were killed and one sustained critical injuries after a car rammed into a truck from behind in the

In another incident reported from the Bagalkot district, three minors riding a bike died on the spot after coming under the Canter vehicle.

