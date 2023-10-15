Five labourers sustain severe electrical shock in Bihar's Saharsa

Patna, Oct 15 Five labourers suffered burn injuries after receiving a powerful electric shoick in Bihar's Saharsa district on Sunday.

The injured labourers were identified as Nunulal Pandit, Rajesh Ram, Madan Pandit, Ajit Pandit, and Navin Pandit.

The accident occurred when the labourers, engaged in construction work at a building in Ani village under Balwahaat OP in the district, were holding up an iron rod and this came in contact with 11,000 volt overhead electric wire.

The injured persons were immediately rescued and taken to the Sadar hospital where one of them is in critical condition.

The house belongs to a person named Sintu Singh. “We have informed the Electricity Department several times about the overhead wire crossing my house but they had not taken the matter seriously. The wire was also loose and dipping onto my building. If the department had taken my complaint seriously, such an incident could have been avoided," Singh said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor