Five-member committee to probe death of mother & child in UP

Lucknow, Nov 28 The Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow has constituted a five-member committee to probe the death of a 40-year-old woman and her newborn baby, allegedly due to medical negligence.

According to the family, Aarti Sharma (40), a resident of Sarojini Nagar, was admitted to the hospital on November 24 following labour pain.

While she was delivering a baby, weighing five and a half kilograms -- about one and a half kilograms above normal -- the infant died.

Aarti was placed on a ventilator but she also succumbed.

Her brother Kuldeep said that his sister was supposed to deliver through C section operation, but doctors under pressure from the in-laws, decided to go for normal delivery, which led to the deaths of the mother and the baby.

Medical superintendent, Lok Bandhu hospital, Ajay Tripathi said: “We have constituted a committee to investigate the matter and submit its report within a week. Action will be taken on the findings of the committee."

