Five-member committee to probe death of mother & child in UP
By IANS | Published: November 28, 2023 09:09 AM 2023-11-28T09:09:14+5:30 2023-11-28T09:10:03+5:30
Lucknow, Nov 28 The Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow has constituted a five-member committee to probe the death ...
Lucknow, Nov 28 The Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow has constituted a five-member committee to probe the death of a 40-year-old woman and her newborn baby, allegedly due to medical negligence.
According to the family, Aarti Sharma (40), a resident of Sarojini Nagar, was admitted to the hospital on November 24 following labour pain.
While she was delivering a baby, weighing five and a half kilograms -- about one and a half kilograms above normal -- the infant died.
Aarti was placed on a ventilator but she also succumbed.
Her brother Kuldeep said that his sister was supposed to deliver through C section operation, but doctors under pressure from the in-laws, decided to go for normal delivery, which led to the deaths of the mother and the baby.
Medical superintendent, Lok Bandhu hospital, Ajay Tripathi said: “We have constituted a committee to investigate the matter and submit its report within a week. Action will be taken on the findings of the committee."
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app