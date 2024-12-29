Five members of Bhagwanpuria, Batth gangs held in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 29 Punjab Police has thwarted possible target killings with the arrest of five members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Batth gangs, leading to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurmeet Singh, Harpal Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, and Sandeep Singh.

The police have recovered four weapons -- a sophisticated US-made 9MM Glock pistol, two .32 bore pistols, and one country-made pistol -- along with 15 cartridges and three magazines, besides impounding their Hyundai Creta car without a number used in the crime.

DGP Yadav said during questioning, the accused confessed that the seized weapons were supplied by Bhagwanpuria through his associate and they were planning to execute target killings on the instance of gangster Batth.

The arrested individuals are linked to multiple criminal cases, including attempted murder, illegal arms possession, and gang-related violence, he added.

The DGP said important information has been revealed about the shooter involved in a recent targeted murder by the gang in the Tarn Taran area. Further investigations are ongoing to trace their backward and forward linkages, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Rana said following an input about suspects travelling in a Hyundai Creta car, a police team led by in-charge CIA staff Amandeep Singh laid a checkpoint at Jandiala and managed to stop the vehicle, resulting in the arrest of Gurmeet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, and Harpal Singh. Further, after the interrogation of the accused, two more gang members Shamsher Singh and Sandeep Singh were also arrested, he added.

The SSP lauded the efforts of the police teams led by SP, Investigation, Ajayraj Singh and DSP, Investigation, Rajinder Minhas. "This operation is a significant success in our ongoing efforts to curb gang activity in the region," he added.

