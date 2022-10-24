Five members of family killed as car rams into container truck in UP's Basti

Five members of a family were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stranded container truck near the Khajhaula police outpost in Munderwa area of Basti district of Uttar Pradesh on late Sunday evening, said police.

The accident occurred on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway at around 7:30 pm.

Basti Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashish Srivastava said that the accident happened when the car collided with a parked container on NH 28 in Basti.

"The car which was going towards Lucknow to Sant Kabir Nagar rammed into the container truck parked on the roadside. All five people of the same family travelling in the car died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and pull out the car stuck in the truck. All the bodies have been sent to the mortuary. The deceased's family has arrived and further investigation is underway in the matter," said Basti SP.

On Sunday, four people including a seven-year-old girl were killed and 42 others were injured after a sleeper bus in which they were travelling met with an accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district.

Earlier on Friday, 15 people were killed in a road mishap in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district in which a passenger bus collided with a truck. At least 40 people were injured in the accident.

Most of the passengers on the bus were residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The accident took place between 10:30 pm to 11 pm on Friday when the bus with about 100 people on board, headed for Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, collided with a truck trolley in the Suhagi Pahari area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the death of 15 people in a road accident in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

( With inputs from ANI )

