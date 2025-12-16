Five militants of two banned outfits held in Manipur, arms recovered

Imphal, Dec 16 Joint operations by security forces in Manipur have led to the arrest of five militants of two outlawed outfits from three different districts and the recovery of some arms and ammunition during the past 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

A Manipur police spokesman said that the five militants belonging to the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) were arrested from different locations in Bishnupur, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts.

Several mobile phones and various other materials were seized from their possession.

The arrested extremists were involved in the forcible collection of subscriptions from contractors, government employees, traders and even common people.

Security forces also arrested a drug peddler identified as Suimi Awungshi, 53, a resident of Kamjong district, from Imphal East district, along with one kg of brown sugar. The estimated value of the drugs was Rs 20 lakh.

Intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively in different Imphal valley and mountainous districts to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state.

The security forces also recovered some arms and ammunition from Thoubal and Imphal East districts.

The recovered arms include an SMG Carbine, a .303 rifle, six different types of SBBL guns, three 12-bore guns, two modified .303 rifles, five pistols, and two 36HE hand grenades. Large quantities of different types of ammunition were also recovered from these two districts.

Security forces, comprising central and state, continue extensive crackdowns against militants, with search operations and area domination drives underway in fringe, mixed population and vulnerable areas across districts.

A total of 113 nakas/checkpoints have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts, to curb the illegal movement of inimical elements and suspicious vehicles.

Security forces have also been providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37). Strict security arrangements and convoy protection continue in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of vehicles.

Manipur Police have urged the public not to believe rumours and to be wary of fake videos on social media.

It also appealed to all concerned to immediately return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or the nearest security forces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor