Five minors drown in Bihar's Aurangabad

Patna, Aug 31 Five children drowned in Bihar’s Aurangabad district as they went to a local pond for a bath after Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, police said.

The incident was reported in Sonarchak village under Salaiya police station at around 11 a.m.

The victims, without realising the depth of the pond, entered it for a bath and drowned.

The villagers took out the bodies and taken them to the hospital where all of them were declared brought dead.

The deceased are identified as Dhiraj Kumar, 10, Neeraj Kumar, 12, Prince Kumar, 10, Golu Kumar, 12, and Amit Kumar, 8, all residents of Sonarchak village.

The incident has left the entire village under shock.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor