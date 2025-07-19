Five more accused detained in connection with Bihar gangster’s murder

Kolkata, July 19 A joint team of Patna Police and Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police, on Saturday, detained five more accused in connection with the murder of a gangster at a Patna hospital in Bihar.

The detention of these five accused is in addition to the detention of five others who were detained by the same joint team.

While the morning detection was from a housing complex at New Town in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, those who were detained were from a guest house at Anandapur area in the southern outskirts of Kolkata.

“The five detained are suspected to have played a role in the murder of the Patna gangster,” an insider in the city police said.

He also said that the additional five who had been detained on Saturday were tracked through CCTV footage of the traffic movements.

As per information accessed by the investigators so far, all ten detained persons from Kolkata were directly involved in the murder of Chandan Kumar alias Chandan Mishra, a murder convict who was out on medical parole.

He was shot dead by five armed assailants inside the ICU of a private hospital in Patna on Thursday.

Mishra was lodged at Beur Jail in Patna and had gone to the hospital for treatment on parole. At least 24 cases were pending against Chandan in several police stations of Buxar district, and he was serving a sentence in one of those cases.

According to the police, Mishra was killed a day before he was scheduled to be released from the hospital.

The hospital shooting raised serious questions on the law and order situation in the Bihar capital, which had been in the negative headlines in the recent past over multiple cases of murder in the past few weeks. Among those killed are businessmen Gopal Khemka, BJP leader Surendra Kewat, and lawyer Jitendra Mahato.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor