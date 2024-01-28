Five of a family killed in fire in UP’s Bareilly
By IANS | Published: January 28, 2024 05:07 PM2024-01-28T17:07:48+5:302024-01-28T17:10:03+5:30
Bareilly (UP), Jan 28 In a major accident in Faridpur in Bareilly district, five members of a family were burnt alive on Sunday.
The accident took place in the rural area of Bareilly.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident.
