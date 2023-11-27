Five persons injured in jackal attacks in Bihar's Bagaha

Patna, Nov 27 Five persons sustained injuries after a group of jackals attacked them in Bagaha subdivision of Bihar's West Champaran district on Monday, officials said.

One of the victims, Prema Devi sustained a fracture in her jaw and was admitted to GMCH Bettiah.

The other four injured persons are minors, identified as Sangeera Kumari, 15, Meenu Kumari,13, Neelam Kumari, 13, and Shivam Kumar,15.

The incident occurred at Laxmipur village under Bhairoganj police station in Bagaha. The victims had gone to a sugarcane field to collect combustibles for cooking when a group of jackals attacked them.

The other farmers raised an alarm and soon a large number of villagers arrived at the place and rescued them.

The victims were taken to sub-divisional hospital Bagaha where doctors have referred Prema Devi, who was bitten on the body and the jaw, to GMCH Bettiah.

The minors sustained bite wounds on their bodies. The villagers have informed local police who got in tough with the Wildlife Department officials. A Search operation is on to locate the jackals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor