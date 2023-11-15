Five rescued from building fire in south Mumbai; shops gutted

Mumbai, Nov 15 At least five persons were rescued when a major fire broke out in a two-storied building housing a shoe-shop and other goods in

The blaze was reported around 7 a.m. from the Saifee Manzil in the congested Sankli Street area of Byculla.

The flames quickly spread to other shops stocking leather goods, garments and other electrical fittings, emitting thick black clouds of smoke, sparking concerns in nearby buildings.

At least five persons who were trapped were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade who approached them through the staircase in an adjoining building.

Twelve fire-tenders were battling the blaze, the cause of which is not clear, and a portion of the area has been cordoned off as a precaution, said a local eyewitness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor