Five robbers arrested from Ghaziabad, ammunition recovered

Five people were arrested on charges of robbery in Loni area here and several arms and ammunition were recovered from them, police said on Thursday

All the accused were in the age group of 19 to 22 years. The arrests were made by the personnel of Loni Police Station, offcials said, adding Rs 32 thousand in cash was also seized from the arrested accused.

According to police, the accused stepped into the world of crime in order to make quick money and to fulfill their hobbies and carried out three big robberies one after the other in Loni.

The leader of the gang, Nikhil is just 21 years old and got out of jail just a few days back. He formed the gang and convinced them to commit these robberies. Nikhil is still absconding and search is on to nab him, police said.

Ten days back, a businessman was robbed of Rs 34,000 while he was returning home after closing his shop in the Loni area. Similarly, two other incidents of robbery also took place in the same area within a short time, said police.

Since Loni is adjacent to Delhi, the Delhi Police is also being contacted to find whether the gang was involved in such crimes in Delhi or not, officials said

Delhi Police has been asked to provide data to find out whether similar type of robberies have taken place in the surrounding areas of Delhi or not.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor