Five sharpshooters from 'Sonu Dariyapur' gang arrested in Delhi

Five robbers, all of them sharpshooters belonging to the notorious 'Sonu Dariyapur Gang' have been arrested in the national capital, said the police on Friday.

According to DCP Central Shweta Chauhan, Central District anti-auto theft squad (AATS), on March 7, 2022, a complainant Manoj Kumar stated that he along with one Shivam was sent to get payment from Chandni Chowk, Delhi. They collected payment approx. 91 lakhs from the different parties from Kucha Ghasi Ram, Chandni Chowk, Delhi, said the police.

"After receiving the payment, when they were enroute to the office, while they were crossing the Faiz Road red light of New Rohtak Road Delhi, some unknown persons came from behind. These unknown persons kicked the scooty and forcefully stopped them. After stopping the scooty, they threatened them by showing pistol and sprayed the pepper spray in their eyes and robbed the bag containing money," said the police.

As per the police, keeping in view the gravity of the offence, a was constituted and tasked to work out the case under the overall supervision of ACP/OPS Yogesh Malhotra.

The police further stated that a joint team of AATS and PS DBG Road started working on the case and collected the footage of nearby CCTV cameras. It was found that the robbers were a group of 5-6 persons and they were on three vehicles. All suspects had worn masks and hats to hide their identities. During CCTV footage analysis, it was found that one suspect was following the victims from Karol Bagh.

The AATS team mounted the technical surveillance and after a lot of technically hard work, they managed to identify the main robber of the case as Narender alias Chhotu and Naseeb, a resident of Rohtak, who had been involved in a murder case. During the technical investigation, it was found that their mobile numbers were switched off and they were en route to Manali.

Further after establishing their identity, the joint team of AATS and PS DBG road started chasing them on GT Road. After a chase of 300 kilometres, all the accused persons were apprehended from Rajpura, Punjab.

On further interrogation, it was found that the accused persons had taken a flat on rent in Paschim vihar to execute the robbery. Further, it was found out that accused Narender, Vicky, Sagar and Naseeb have been previously involved in murders cases and they are active members of the "Sonu Dariyapur" gang.

To get money to live a lavish lifestyle, they used to rob the businessmen of the Karol Bagh area, the police added.

( With inputs from ANI )

