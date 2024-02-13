Five states to steal the show at Bharat Tex 2024

New Delhi, Feb 13 Bharat Tex 2024, a textile event, which is to be held from February 26-29 in New Delhi, is set to witness a grand confluence of iconic handloom and handicraft traditions from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Five Indian states are set to captivate the spotlight as they present a shared narrative of artistic excellence, featuring handloom craftsmanship, and unveiling distinctive textile innovations.

With Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra coming onboard as the ‘Partner State’, Bharat Tex 2024 announces Gujarat, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh joining as the ‘Supporting Partner States’.

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Assam will be setting up state pavilions at the premier global textile event.

Commenting on the state partnership, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde said, “I am proud to announce Maharashtra's participation as Partner State at Bharat Tex 2024. As the largest international exposition in India, the event is shaping up to be the largest platform for industry collaboration and innovation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “Prosperity of Madhya Pradesh lies in the progress of its industries. Establishment of industries results in the growth of employment opportunities. The state government is committed to achieve comprehensive development fostering good governance and implementing an effective system."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, “For Gujarat, Textile is not just an industry, but also a tradition and a legacy which we present to the world through the magic of our handicrafts and machines."

Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy said that historically, textiles have a unique relationship with the development of civilisation, and India has had a unique leadership position in the world for textiles. The Bharat Tex 2024, seen in such a context, is a welcome initiative by the Export Promotion Councils.

Ministry of Textiles is hosting the Bharat Tex Memento Design Contest on the official MyGov website, centred around the theme ‘Threads of Tradition and Innovation’ at Bharat Tex. The first runner up will receive a cash prize of Rs 10,000 followed by Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 for the second and third winners, respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor