Five suspects arrested in Ahmedabad's extortion scandal

Ahmedabad, Aug 23 Ahmedabad City's Crime Branch has arrested five individuals wanted in connection with two cases of extortion reported at Gaikwad Haveli police station.

The suspects, including Jamila Haroon Manpurwala and others, are accused of demanding extortion money from small builders and traders in the Jamalpur area.

The cases, considered grave offenses, prompted the Additional Commissioner of Police of Ahmedabad City Crime Branch to issue orders for the immediate apprehension of the suspects. In response, a team led by Inspector M.S. Trivedi from the Crime Branch was deployed to pursue the wanted individuals.

The accused have been identified asJamila w/o Haroonarshid Mohmandbhai Manpurwala (Age: 59),Haroonarshid Mohmandbhai Manpurwala (Age: 65),Wasim Haroonarsheed Manpurwala (Age: 32),Sohail alias Popat Haroonarshid Manpurwala (Age: 30), andMisbah Ayubbhai Mohmandbhai Manpurwala (Age: 25)

The accused, reportedly residing at Maharaj's Delu Kharawala's house, were found in possession of five barrels seized from Bharuch and Jamalpur. Legal proceedings are underway against them.

It is alleged that Jamila Manpurwala and her accomplices targeted small builders and traders in the Jamalpur region. They reportedly filed RTI applications concerning these individuals' businesses, threatened to cause financial losses, disrupt their operations, and demanded extortion payments from over 20 traders each month.

A specific case pertains to the accused demanding a ransom of Rs 1,00,000 from complainant Masumkhan Pathan and forcibly taking Rs 18,000 in increments. An FIR under Sections 384, 452, 294(b), 506(2), 114 of EPCO was registered based on this complaint.

In another instance, the accused, allegedly led by Jamila and other accomplices, arrived at the old house of Mahmudbhai Makrani at Kharawala Dela. They reportedly initiated renovation work, insisting that the complainant pay an extortion fee. The complainant was allegedly coerced into handing over Rs 1,38,000 in this incident.

--IANS

