Five teenage boys drown in Ganga in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 6 Five teenage boys drowned here on Friday while bathing in the Ganga river, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolence over the deaths and asked officials to provide assistance to the family members of the boys.

The five teenagers -- Himanshu (16), Priyanshu (16), Akash (14), Shani (17) and Mulayam (17) -- had gone to bathe in the river in the Shivkuti area, SHO Sanjay Gupta said.

According to locals, when Himanshu started drowning, the other boys jumped into the river to save him. However, all of them eventually drowned, the police said.

All the deceased were residents of Myurabad and Beli Kachar villages, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been recovered with the help of divers and sent for post-mortem.

