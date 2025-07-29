Five TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai, July 29 Five Tamil fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters near Neduntheevu (Katchatheevu) in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to sources in the local fishermen’s association, the fishermen had ventured into the sea on Monday night in a mechanised boat and were fishing near Katchatheevu when they were intercepted by a Sri Lankan Naval patrol.

The Sri Lankan Navy personnel took the five men into custody and seized their boat.

The arrested fishermen are likely to be taken to Kankesanthurai or Talaimannar, where they will be handed over to local authorities for further legal procedures.

This is the latest in a series of such incidents involving Tamil Nadu fishermen being apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In mid-July, seven fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested under similar circumstances, and their boat was also confiscated. They were later remanded to judicial custody in Vavuniya.

Earlier this year, in February, 32 fishermen were detained in a single operation, and five boats were seized.

The repeated arrests have sparked concern among the fishing community in Rameswaram, who say their livelihoods are being disrupted.

“The sea is our only means of survival. Every time someone is arrested, it creates fear among others,” said a representative of the fishermen’s union.

Fishermen’s associations have repeatedly urged both the Indian and Tamil Nadu governments to take up the issue with Sri Lanka and ensure a long-term solution. They have also called for the retrieval of confiscated boats, which represent a significant financial loss for the families involved.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has in the past written to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, seeking strong diplomatic intervention to secure the release of arrested fishermen and prevent such incidents in the future.

With tensions persisting in the Palk Strait, the issue continues to pose a major challenge to the safety and livelihood of Tamil Nadu’s coastal communities.

