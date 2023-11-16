Five-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in UP

Bareilly, Nov 16 A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, a district official said.

Additional District Magistrate Dinesh Mishra identified the victim as Daksh and said the incident took place in the Baheri area.

"He succumbed to injuries on Wednesday after being bitten by stray dogs in Baheri," he said.

Officials the child was rushed to a private hospital after the incident where doctors declared him dead.

