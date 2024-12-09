Fix atmosphere: Sisodia slams Centre over law and order concerns in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 9 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Monday criticised the BJP-led Centre for allegedly ignoring the worsening law and order situation in the national Capital.

This comes after over 40 schools, including DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka School in Paschim Vihar, received bomb threats via email. The threats prompted the evacuation of students and staff, heightening concerns about the security of educational institutions in the national Capital.

The incident disrupted peak morning activities, with school buses arriving, parents dropping off children, and staff preparing for the day. Authorities sent students home as a precautionary measure, and investigations are ongoing.

Reacting to the situation, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi expressed deep concern over the state of safety in the city.

"Ever since there have been bomb threats in 40 schools in Delhi, we are all shaken from within. Bomb threat incidents are continuously taking place in schools in Delhi," he told IANS.

He highlighted a series of recent security issues, including a bomb explosion near a school in Rohini, flight hijacking threats, extortion demands targeting businessmen, and open firing incidents.

"Criminals roam around brandishing pistols and firing bullets. I have never seen such an atmosphere of terror in Delhi," Sisodia said.

Describing the fear gripping residents, he added, "A common citizen of Delhi has been threatened. A businessman has been threatened. People going for morning walks are afraid they might not return home safely. And now, even our children are not safe. Imagine what parents must be going through when they hear about bomb threats in schools."

Accusing the BJP-led central government of negligence, Sisodia said, "Amit Shah is not worried, the Prime Minister is not worried, and the BJP is sleeping comfortably. Call those parents whose children are in school right now and ask them if there is a concern for law and order in Delhi."

"We demand that attention be paid to Delhi. Such an atmosphere of terror has never been seen as it is now under Amit Shah's tenure as Home Minister," he said.

He urged the government to take immediate steps to address the issue, adding, "Fix this atmosphere."

This isn't the first such incident in Delhi. In October, a bomb exploded outside a CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar, damaging the school wall, nearby shops, and vehicles. The following day, another email threatened bomb blasts at all CRPF schools, which was later determined to be a hoax.

The frequency of bomb threats has increased across the country, targeting schools, hospitals, and airports, raising concerns about the effectiveness of security measures.

