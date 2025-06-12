Flight AI-171 crash: AAIB mobilises senior investigators to Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, June 12 A high-level team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), including the Director General and Director of Investigation, is en-route to Ahmedabad to begin a detailed inquiry into Thursday’s fatal crash of Air India flight AI-171, an official said.

The AAIB, which functions under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is the national authority tasked with probing civil aviation accidents and serious incidents. The bureau’s mandate includes classifying aviation safety occurrences and recommending measures to prevent future tragedies.

Following the crash of the London-bound Dreamliner Boeing 787-8, which claimed over 100 lives, the AAIB has activated its emergency response protocol. The team will assess the wreckage, recover flight data, and initiate technical investigations into the cause of the crash.

In a brief statement, aircraft manufacturer Boeing said: “We are aware of initial reports and are working to gather more information.” Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu expressed deep shock over the incident.

“We are on the highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action,” he posted on X.

Naidu, who was in Vijayawada at the time of the incident, immediately left for Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations firsthand.

“Rescue teams have been mobilised and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site,” he added.

The AAIB’s investigation will include examination of the flight’s data and voice recorders, maintenance history, and technical assessments, in coordination with Air India and possibly international agencies. A preliminary report is expected in the coming weeks, followed by a comprehensive final report detailing causes and safety recommendations.

Reacting to the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the tragedy has “stunned and saddened everyone,” expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives. Rescue operations continue at the crash site in Meghaninagar, where dense smoke has made relief efforts more challenging, officials on the ground said.

The aircraft, a Dreamliner Boeing 787 operating as flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed around nine minutes after takeoff clearance was granted, according to state authorities. In the wake of the incident, operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) have been suspended until further notice.

