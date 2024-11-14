Flight safety strategies top agenda at Naval meet

New Delhi, Nov 14 The need for proactive safety strategies and managing emerging operational risks were the key points of discussion at the Flight Safety Seminar (FSS) and Annual Naval Flight Safety Meeting (NFSM) for 2024 conducted at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam, a statement said on Thursday.

The Seminar and the Meeting were held on November 12 and 13 under the aegis of the Headquarters Eastern Naval Command.

The Flight Safety Seminar commenced on November 12, with Chief Guest Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, delivering the keynote address.

Centering on the theme "Emerging Threats and Challenges - Naval Air Operations and Compliance with Flight Safety," the seminar focused on contemporary topics, including Advancements in Counter-UAV/ UAS Technologies and Tactics, Cyber Security Risks in Aviation Operations and Countermeasures for Aircraft Systems.

The participants also discussed the importance of ‘mindfulness training’ for mental resilience during air operations, the statement said.

The discussions encouraged a holistic approach to managing emerging operational risks, emphasising the need for shared vigilance across services for safeguarding aerial assets.

The exchange of views underscored the growing need for adaptive and proactive safety strategies, particularly for challenges in modern Naval Aviation.

Representatives from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and prominent defence organisations such as HAL also attended the event.

The NFSM, held on Wednesday, brought together key flight safety stakeholders of the Indian Navy, with Rear Admiral Janak Bevil, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air), presiding over the meeting.

Safety concurs across the Navy were elaborated upon with the aim of operational risk management to ensure safe flying while meeting all operational missions.

Discussions included the latest trends in bird and animal hazard mitigation.

Both days of the event featured panel discussions and expert-led presentations, underscoring the Indian Navy's commitment to enhancing flight safety protocols and ensuring the highest standards of readiness in naval aviation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor