Flight Ticket Prices May Hike as Bookings Increase by 30-40% for Summer Months

Get ready to pay more for your summer vacation! Flight ticket prices are expected to surge in India due to a significant increase in bookings for the peak season (April to June). Travel agencies are reporting a 30-40% jump in bookings compared to last year, indicating a strong travel desire among Indians.

According to officials from domestic airlines, both domestic and international travel is witnessing a surge in demand. Domestic travel within India is expected to experience robust growth, while international flight bookings for the April to June period are up by as much as 37% compared to last year, as reported by the Economic Times.

Airlines are anticipating a shortage of flights to meet this unexpected demand. This lack of availability is expected to push airfares upwards, so be prepared to shell out extra for your summer getaway.