Flight Ticket Prices May Hike as Bookings Increase by 30-40% for Summer Months
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 15, 2024 09:56 AM2024-03-15T09:56:03+5:302024-03-15T09:59:53+5:30
Get ready to pay more for your summer vacation! Flight ticket prices are expected to surge in India due ...
Get ready to pay more for your summer vacation! Flight ticket prices are expected to surge in India due to a significant increase in bookings for the peak season (April to June). Travel agencies are reporting a 30-40% jump in bookings compared to last year, indicating a strong travel desire among Indians.
According to officials from domestic airlines, both domestic and international travel is witnessing a surge in demand. Domestic travel within India is expected to experience robust growth, while international flight bookings for the April to June period are up by as much as 37% compared to last year, as reported by the Economic Times.
Also Read | Flight Ticket to Cost More? New DGCA Rules On Pilot Rest Could Impact Air Fares.
Airlines are anticipating a shortage of flights to meet this unexpected demand. This lack of availability is expected to push airfares upwards, so be prepared to shell out extra for your summer getaway.Open in app