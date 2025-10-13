Flipkart Goods Worth Rs 1.21 Crore Stolen From Truck in Punjab

Punjab Police have registered a case against a truck driver and his assistant for allegedly stealing goods worth over Rs 1.21 crore from a truck carrying Flipkart consignments. The theft occurred from a truck operated by Camion Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd, which distributes Flipkart goods. According to a complaint filed by Pritam Sharma, a Haryana native and the company’s field operations executive, the truck—loaded with 11,677 items—was dispatched from Mumbai's Bhiwandi godown to Flipkart’s warehouse in Mohanpur, Khanna, on September 27.

The vehicle was being driven by Nazir, a resident of Bharatpur, along with his assistant. When the truck reached the Khanna warehouse, Nazir reportedly got down while his assistant parked the vehicle at the warehouse counter and left. During the inspection, company staff member Amardeep Singh Sharma scanned the cargo and discovered that 234 items were missing.

The stolen goods included 221 iPhones, five other mobile phones, clothes, eyeliners, headphones, moisturisers, perfumes, and soaps, with a total estimated value of Rs 1,21,68,373. Sharma alleged that the driver and his assistant had conspired to commit the theft.

DSP Amritpal Singh Bhatti confirmed that an investigation is underway and that CCTV footage is being examined. He added that the key question is how the high-security digital lock, installed in Mumbai, was opened.

The incident raises serious concerns about Flipkart’s security and surveillance systems. The truck container was sealed in Mumbai using a digital lock accessible only to authorised warehouse personnel. Despite these security measures, 234 items went missing.

Flipkart’s logistics partner has launched an internal inquiry and is reviewing its cargo tracking system. Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for the two accused, and other individuals connected to the case are being questioned.