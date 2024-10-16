FlixBus to expand its operations in Rajasthan, signs MoU with govt

Munich, Oct 16 The high-level government of Rajasthan delegation led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma wrapped up its Germany leg of investor outreach on Wednesday after partaking in a ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Tourist Meet to attract investment in the tourism sector of the state.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and other members of the delegation visited the headquarters of Germany’s travel-tech company FlixBus in Munich, Germany and interacted with its global leadership team, including André Schwämmlein, Co-Founder & CEO and Max Zeumer, Chief Operating Officer.

During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the German company, under which FlixBus will be making a significant investment in Rajasthan and expanding its operations further within the state, which will lead to both direct and indirect job creation.

Flixbus is a prominent player in the transportation industry with an established presence in Rajasthan and the collaboration with them aims to enhance connectivity, improve transportation services, and contribute to the state's economic growth.

The meeting emphasised the importance of strengthening transportation networks across the state, with Flixbus playing a key role in making Rajasthan more accessible for both residents and tourists. The government assured full support for Flixbus’ growth in the region, envisioning a modern and efficient transportation system for the future.

Besides this, the Government of Rajasthan delegation held discussions with several leading German firms and participated in the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Tourist Meet on Tuesday including holding meetings with the representatives of Veauli Technik GmbH, Knauf Engineering GmbH, Horizon Industries GmbH, Roedl & Partner, Fackelmann GmBH, and Partex NV.

During the meeting with Veauli Technik GmbH, a manufacturer of automotive components, talks were held on investment opportunities available in the sector in Rajasthan. The company, which already has a unit in Maharashtra, has also signed an MoU with the state government for establishing their second automotive parts manufacturing facility in Rajasthan during the investor roadshow held in Munich yesterday.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor