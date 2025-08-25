Flood alarm in Odisha as major rivers flow above danger marks

Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 Major rivers in the state continue to flow above the danger mark, triggering widespread flooding situations in several parts of Odisha, especially in the northern districts.

Speaking to media persons here, the Odisha Water Resources Department Engineer-in-Chief, Chandrasekhar Padhi, on Monday stated that Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta and Jelswar blocks of Balasore district have been affected due to the flood situation in the Subarnarekha River.

He also stated that the Jajpur, Dasarathpur blocks of Jajpur district and Dhamnagar block of Bhadrak district are also affected as the Baitarani River is flowing above the danger mark.

Padhi also stated that a breach of 30 meters wide has occurred in the Kani River, a tributary of the Baitarani River near Ahiyaas Bazar under Kaspa panchayat in Jajpur district.

The restoration work at the place will start after the water recedes. The required material for restoration work is being collected at the site.

He stated that the Baitarani and Subarnarekha Rivers are flowing above the danger marks at Akhuapada in Bhadrak district and Rajghat in Balasore district, respectively.

The Baitarani River is flowing 0.63 meters above the danger mark at Akhuapada on Monday. Padhi said the water level in the Baitarini River is expected to come down by Tuesday morning.

Similarly, the Subarnarekha River was flowing at 10.72 meters at Rajghat at arround 10 a.m., where the danger mark is 10.36 meters.

It is expected that the increased level in the Subarnarekha River will come down up to 10.4 meters between 11 p.m. - 12 a.m. tonight. However, the water level in the Subarnarekha River is likely to rise again due to incessant rain at Jamsola Ghat in Balasore for the past couple of days.

Heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas has also caused the water level of the Brahmani River, another major river of the state, to rise significantly at Bonai in Sundargarh district.

Floodwaters entered several parts of Dhamnagar block in Bhadrak district, prompting the local administration to shut down schools and Anganwadi centres for two days. The farmlands located in many low-lying parts of the state are also inundated due to the flood.

