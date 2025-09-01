Flood alert in Delhi after water released from Hathni Kund in Haryana

New Delhi, Sep 1 The Delhi government’s Central Flood Control Room on Monday issued a flood warning after the discharge of 3.29 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana in the morning at around 9 A.M., an official said.

The official said water released from upstream barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi, but the situation is being closely monitored and all the agencies concerned have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle a flood-like situation.

The flood warning issued by Executive Engineer Shiv Kumar, incharge of the control room, said, “The water level of Old Railway Bridge may cross the danger level and is likely to exceed 206.50 metres. So, all the Sector Officers are hereby advised to keep a strict vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action at vulnerable points, such as people residing within the river embankments, shall be warned and shifted to safer places.”

The flood warning said, “The police and the staff of Irrigation and Flood Control Department would undertake patrolling along right and left marginal embankments and keep vigil round-the-clock on the vulnerable points, regulators/pumps, as required.”

The warning also listed the benchmarks at Old Railway Bridge which include: Warning level 204.50 metres, Danger Level 205.33 metres and Highest Flood Level observed on July 13, 2023 at 208.66 metres.

An Apex Committee has been constituted under the Chairpersonship of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to recommend, supervise and co-ordinate flood control measures in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

A Central Flood Control Room has also been established, to assist the Apex Committee and it will function round the clock at L.M. Bund, Shastri Nagar, till October 15 or till monsoon withdraws.

Earlier, CM Gupta inspected several flood-prone stretches along the Yamuna, including Asita Ghat, Yamuna Chhath Ghat, Regulator No. 12, the East Delhi DM office, and the Central Flood Control Room.

Accompanied by Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma and senior officials, she assured that a comprehensive flood-preparedness plan has been activated.

The Chief Minister said relief and rescue teams are deployed with full alertness so that every situation can be dealt with.

“I want to assure the people of Delhi that the government stands with you at every step,” she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor