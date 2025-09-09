Flood-hit farmers in Delhi to get compensation soon: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 9 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that her government is preparing to provide compensation to farmers whose crops got damaged by rain and flood.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said, "Farmers will be offered relief. The government is working overtime to get back on their feet all those who have been affected by the flood."

Her comforting words for troubled farmers come close to a demand by the Delhi Congress to provide compensation at the rate of Rs 1 lakh per acre for crop damage.

Appreciating the non-stop efforts put in by the administration for rain and flood relief, CM Gupta said, "We need to do more in relief work and want to ensure that victims are resettled in their homes at the earliest."

Earlier, the Chief Minister announced plans to institute awards for top-performing government officials.

"In this mission to make Delhi a prosperous and developed capital, we are all working together as a united team. To promote this spirit, our government will honour and encourage officials who perform outstandingly in categories such as Best Engineer, Best Department, Best SDM, Best DM, and others every year," she announced.

In a message on X, she said, "Today, a detailed review meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat with DMs, SDMs, Sub-Registrars, and officials of the Revenue Department regarding various development works and issues related to public welfare."

"From the successful management of the Kanwar Yatra to emergency situations like heavy rainfall and rising water levels of the Yamuna, our officials have served the people of Delhi with dedication and promptness round the clock. It is this team spirit that keeps Delhi safe and capable," she said.

"Our next goal is to successfully conduct significant events like Ramlila and Durga Puja with full dignity and in an organised manner," she said.

The Chief Minister said that clear instructions have been given to the officials to maintain continuous and effective monitoring of every aspect.

No form of disorder should occur, and transparency must be given the highest priority in all tasks, she said.

