Flood-hit farmers in Punjab to get free wheat seeds, says BJP

Chandigarh, Oct 10 Farmers in Punjab will get free wheat seeds of Rs 44.40 crore from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, state BJP General Secretary Anil Sarin said on Friday.

"This timely initiative will serve as a lifeline for those preparing for the upcoming rabi season after facing severe crop losses due to floods," he said.

Given under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), he said, it would ensure that farmers owning less than five acres would receive Punjab Agricultural University (PAU)-recommended wheat seeds free of cost.

"Helping farmers in this crucial time as flood-hit Punjab struggles to recover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a major relief package through the free distribution of certified wheat seeds to small and marginal farmers," said Sarin.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the Central government for extending timely and comprehensive assistance to Punjab's flood-affected farmers, he appreciated the Centre's consistent support, highlighting how the Modi government has ensured the increase of MSP for crops, regular Kisan Samman Nidhi transfers, and continuous coordination with the state machinery to safeguard farmers' interests.

"While the Punjab government failed to protect farmers during the floods, it is the Modi government that has once again come forward as their true guardian. The Centre's assistance has helped restore hope among lakhs of affected farming families."

Reiterating BJP's commitment to the state farmers, Sarin added that the Modi government's recent steps prove its dedication not only to flood relief but also to long-term agricultural resilience and farmer welfare.

Earlier, Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacted to the statement of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who said that the state government is treating the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) as its own fund and that no change in the rules on its usage is possible.

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg had termed the Governor's statement and the Centre’s stance as unnecessary, noting, in a statement, that the SDRF is essentially the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). Garg had stressed the statements of the Home Ministry and the Governor only indicated that the Centre "is not in the mood to change the SDRF rules".

Advising the Centre to abandon its stubborn attitude, he had said that "if we truly want to help the people, then the rules must be amended as per present needs".

He had urged the Central government to think like a people-oriented government and to amend the rules without any delay in order to help the people of Punjab.

