Flood in North Bihar, most rivers flowing above danger levels

Patna, July 11 The continuous rain in North Bihar has led to several rivers flowing above the danger level, creating a dangerous situation, especially in the catchment areas of rivers like Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Adhwara, Kamla Balan, Parman, Kosi, Mahananda.

The floodwater entered many villages of West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Khagaria, Purnea, Kishanganj and other districts of North Bihar and Seemanchal regions.

Residents of low-lying areas are taking shelter on roads or migrating to higher places.

According to the Central Water Commission, rivers like Gandak, Bagmati, Kamla Balan, Kosi, and Mahananda are flowing above the danger mark at multiple locations.

According to the Commission, the Gandak River was flowing 107 cm above the danger mark at Dumriya Ghat in Gopalganj.

The water level of the Gandak River was above the danger mark at Reva Ghat in Muzaffarpur. The Bagmati River was 44 cm above the danger mark at Benibad in Muzaffarpur district.

The Kamla Balan River is flowing 105 cm above the danger mark at Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district.

Kosi River is 80 cm above the danger mark in Baltara of Khagaria.

Mahananda River is 100 cm above the danger mark in Dhengra Ghat of Purnea district. It is 9 cm above the danger mark in Jhawa of Katihar.

Parman River is 70 cm above the danger mark in Araria.

There are signs of further increase in water level in many rivers.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has predicted the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the Kosi, Mahananda, Bagmati, Adhwara, and Gandak Rivers.

