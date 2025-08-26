Flood situation grim in Jammu as MeT forecasts more rain today

Jammu, Aug 26 Incessant rain has swollen most rivers, streams and seasonal waterways in J&K’s Jammu division, and major rivers like Tawi and Ravi are flowing above the danger mark on Tuesday.

Officials said that at 9.15 a.m., the Tawi River was flowing at 24.97 ft while the flood level in the river is 20 ft, and the evacuation level is fixed at 23.4 ft.

In Jammu city, the Tawi is fast approaching the danger mark. In the Kathua district, the Ravi River has overflown its banks at many places, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas including Bagthali, Massos Pur, Keerian Gandial, Barni, Dhanna, Dhanore, Karyali villages and adjoining areas.

Residents of these areas have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

The water Level of the Ujh River in Kathua district is also approaching the danger mark, while the Basantar River in Samba district has crossed the danger mark. The Ujh river was flowing close to the danger mark at Panjtirthi in the morning.

Officials said that water levels in the Taranah River, Ujh River, Maggar Khad, Sahar Khad, Ravi River, and their tributaries in Kathua district are simultaneously rising and nearing the danger mark, posing a serious risk.

Part of the Paddar road in the Kishtwar district has been washed away near the Traith Nallah. The Sinthan Top pass connecting the Valley with the Kishtwar district has been closed for traffic. A flash flood has also occurred in Neeru Nallah in the Bhaderwah area of Doda district.

In all these affected districts, various departments have been on high alert, and evacuation exercises for affected people to safer locations have been started.

Helplines have been set up in all these districts, and local police, flood and irrigation department, health and emergency services are on high alert. No official connected directly or indirectly with flood protection duties can avail any leave at present in these districts unless on the basis of medical emergencies.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department said the rainfall recorded in the Jammu division in the previous 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. Tuesday was -- Jammu - 81.5 mm, Banihal - 28.3 mm, Batote - 36.9 mm, Katra - 68.8 mm, Bhaderwah - 99.8 mm, Kathua - 155.6 mm, Jammu Airport - 81.4 mm, Udhampur - 92.4 mm, Ramban - 29.5 mm, Kishtwar - 34.0 mm, Rajouri - 0.4 mm, Reasi - 67.0 mm and Samba - 99.5 mm.

An advisory issued by the MeT department has forecast intense/heavy to very heavy rain/thunder in the Jammu division and heavy rain in the Kashmir division on Tuesday. People have been advised not to go close to embankments of rivers, streams, nallahs and stay away from landslide-prone areas.

The District Magistrate, Jammu, has urged people to stay away from the Tawu River banks. In a post on X, the DM wrote, "Citizens of Jammu are requested to stay away from Tawi River banks. The water levels may reach danger mark within short period of time. In case of emergency, call these numbers 0191-2520542, 0191-2571616."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor