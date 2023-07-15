Flood situation in Delhi improves as Yamuna water level recedes

The water level in the Yamuna in Delhi is showing a receding trend and heavy rainfall is not expected in the city or the higher reaches anytime soon, the Delhi Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar informed on Saturday. He said that the situation in the national capital’s flooded areas is also improving. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level had come down to 207.43 metres by 10 am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday. As Yamuna water level is receding, PWD has started pumping out water, cleaning roads and opening them for traffic says Delhi minister Atishi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to people of the city not to take selfies or swim in flooded areas as it could be fatal and said the threat of floods was not over yet. His appeal came a day after three boys drowned in a ditch while bathing in floodwaters in northwest Delhi’s Mukundpur Chowk area. They drowned in the floodwater-filled ditch while they were taking a bath. The boys were identified as Piyush, 13, Nikhil, 10 and Ashish, 13. All are residents of H Block at Jahangirpuri. The Delhi Metro, however, said no such incident took place at the site.