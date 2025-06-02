Flood situation remains grim in Assam, over four lakh affected

Guwahati, June 2 The flood situation in Assam continued to deteriorate as inclement weather offered no relief to thousands of affected residents. Heavy rainfall and rising river levels have led to flooding in at least 17 districts across the state, impacting over four lakh people, officials said on Monday.

Cachar district emerged as the worst-hit, accounting for over one lakh displaced residents. Sribhumi and Nagaon districts have reported 85,000 and 62,000 affected individuals, respectively.

While urban centres have seen a slight receding of floodwaters, rural and low-lying regions remain vulnerable.

With weather conditions showing no signs of improvement, officials warn that the situation could worsen in the coming days. Disaster response teams remain on high alert as they assist those displaced or stranded, but continuous rainfall and rising water levels are hindering operations.

The state government has urged residents in vulnerable areas to move to higher ground and stay alert to official advisories.

The India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has forecast moderate rainfall across most parts of the state and heavy to very heavy showers in several areas.

Isolated pockets are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall, adding to concerns for already inundated regions.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the death toll from this year's floods and landslides has climbed to 10, after two more fatalities were reported from Cachar and Sribhumi districts on Sunday.

Relief efforts are underway, with the administration operating 155 relief camps and distribution centres across 17 districts. These shelters are currently housing 10,272 people displaced by the floods.

In the past 24 hours alone, authorities have distributed over 1,000 quintals of rice, nearly 285 quintals of dal, more than 950 quintals of salt, and over 4,700 litres of mustard oil to those in need.

The ASDMA report also revealed that 764 villages remain submerged, and approximately 3,524 hectares of cropland have been damaged. Vital infrastructure, such as embankments, roads, and bridges, has also suffered extensive damage in multiple districts.

Water levels in major rivers continue to pose a grave threat. The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Dibrugarh and Nimatighat. Its tributaries, including the Dhansiri at Numaligarh and the Kopili at Kampur, have also crossed danger levels.

In southern Assam, the Barak River was flowing above the danger mark at Badarpur Ghat. The river tributaries -- Kushiyara at Sribhumi and Katakhal at Matizuri -- were also flowing above their respective danger marks.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a warning, stating that the situation may worsen for residents in low-lying and riverbank areas due to persistent heavy rainfall in Assam and neighbouring regions.

Authorities remain on high alert as the state braces for another spell of potentially devastating downpours.

