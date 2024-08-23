Flood situation slightly improves in Tripura; over 17 lakh hit, properties worth Rs 5K cr damaged

Agartala, Aug 23 The flood situation in Tripura which spelled havoc in the state for the first time in over three decades, damaging properties worth over Rs 5,000 crore, slightly improved on Friday, an official said, adding vast areas including crop lands and human habitations in urban and rural areas are still inundated.

According to the Disaster Management officials, most of the rivers in Tripura are flowing below the danger level except the state's main river, Gomati, which flows through Gomati and Sepahijala districts before entering Bangladesh. The river is still flowing at 22.30 meters, which is above the extreme danger level of 22 meters.

An official said that around 1.28 lakh people have taken shelter in 558 relief camps in all eight districts.

He said that 17 lakh people were affected in the entire state, which has witnessed unprecedented rain and devastating floods since Monday.

However, since Thursday afternoon, the rain in most places has either stopped or its intensity reduced.

Till Thursday, at least 24 people, including women and children, had died and a few other people injured in landslides and drowning in flood water in South Tripura, Gomati, West Tripura, Sepahijala, Unakoti and Khowai districts since Monday and two persons were reportedly missing.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Udaipur, Amarpur and Karbook areas, and also visited many relief camps.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been in touch with the Chief Minister and inquired about the flood situation of the state, said in a post on X: "Given the flood situation in Tripura, the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the release of Rs 40 crore in advance, as the central share from SDRF, to provide relief to the affected people.

"The 11 NDRF teams, three columns of the Army, and four helicopters of the Air Force deployed by the Centre are already assisting the state govt in relief and rescue operations. No matter what, our sisters and brothers in Tripura will find the Modi govt standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them to battle these difficult times."

The Tripura Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister and Home Minister for helping the state to deal with the devastating floods.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a statement said on Friday that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Tripura for the next five days.

"A low pressure area lies over northern parts of West Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Jharkhand on Friday. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move nearly westwards towards Jharkhand during the next 24 hours. A cyclonic circulation lies over the Bay of Bengal at 5.8 km above mean sea level," the statement said.

The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has cancelled several local trains in Tripura.

An NFR spokesperson said that due to heavy rain, railway tracks were damaged in Gomati and South Tripura districts, forcing the authorities to cancel these trains.

According to Disaster Management Department officials, over 1,055 houses were damaged either fully or partially and hundreds of trees were uprooted, blocking many important highways.

Landslides occurred in 2,032 places across the state. The debris was, however, cleared by Thursday evening.

As per preliminary estimates, around 5,000 hectares of vegetable farms and 1.20 lakh hectares of other crop lands are still submerged.

"Preliminary reports suggest extensive damage to physical infrastructure including roads, bridges, electricity, buildings and houses. The actual figures would be known only after the field visit and assessments were completed. As per preliminary estimates, properties valued at approximately Rs 5,000 crore have been damaged though many areas are yet to be visited for preliminary assessments," a Revenue Department official told the media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor