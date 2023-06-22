Flood situation worsens in Assam, 1.20 lakh people affected

Guwahati, June 22 The flood situation in Assam deteriorated further on Thursday with more areas being inundated due to an upsurge in the water levels as torrential rain have continued to lash the state.

According to the latest bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 1,19,800 people have been affected by the floods in the districts of Dhemaji, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri.

Nalbari is currently the worst-hit with almost 45,000 people reeling under flood waters, followed by Baksa (26,500) and Lakhimpur (25,000), according to the ASDMA data.

A total of 20 districts and sub-divisions have been flooded, with over 10,000 hectares of crops damaged and more than 1 lakh animals affected.

The state administration has opened at least 14 relief camps in flood-hit districts. Another 17 relief distribution centres were also operating.

More than 2,000 people have taken refuge in the relief camps.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has swung into action and already rescued 1,280 people.

Meanwhile, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department in Guwahati has issued an 'orange alert' and predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the state over the next few days.



