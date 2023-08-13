Floodgates of Bhakra Dam opened after heavy rainfall

Chandigarh, Aug 12 All four floodgates of the Bhakra Dam located on the border of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh were opened on Sunday for the first time in the wake of heavy rainfall in catchment areas of the reservoir.

Also, according to officials, they (gates) were opened to inspect their operational efficacy.

Authorities have advised people in downstream areas to remain alert and refrain from approaching the Sutlej river banks.

To regulate the water level that touched 1,671 feet, the board decided to release 20,000 cusecs through the floodgates, the emergency water exit system.

--IANS

