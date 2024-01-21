Flowers offered in Ayodhya temples to be recycled as incense sticks

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 21 The flowers offered to deities in various temples in Ayodhya, will be turned into incense sticks and generate employment opportunities for women working in self-help groups in the district.

Nine tonnes of floral waste from temples in Ayodhya is expected to be recycled daily after Monday.

“In an innovative effort to maintain cleanliness within temple premises, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has embarked on a project to produce incense sticks through the processing of flowers offered in all Ayodhya Dham temples. Even after the conclusion of the Pran Pratistha programme, the Municipal Corporation will continue to create incense sticks from the flowers,” said the government spokesman.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Phool, a company, and the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation for the collection and recycling of flowers from temples.

