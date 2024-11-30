FM advocates development, cultural preservation at Credit Outreach Programme in Bihar

New Delhi, Nov 30 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the Credit Outreach Programme held in Madhubani on Saturday, emphasised the importance of development and cultural preservation and handed over copies of the Constitution's new editions in Maithili and Sanskrit.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi (Development with Heritage)', she remarked, "Keeping that legacy in mind, on Constitution Day, PM Modi presented the Constitution of India in Maithili and Sanskrit."

As part of the event, FM Sitharaman handed over the copies of these Constitution editions and also suggested the need for a grand Sita temple in Mithila, saying, "As the Ram Temple was built in Ayodhya, there should be a Sita temple in Mithila."

Accompanied by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Sitharaman distributed sanction letters from banks to beneficiaries of various Central government schemes. "Loans worth ₹1,121 crore were disbursed to over 50,000 beneficiaries during the Credit Outreach Programme," the Finance Minister's office announced on X.

In her address, she highlighted the resilience and industrious spirit of the people of Bihar, particularly the women of Madhubani.

"I see all the women here as Ma Sita, and this is Pavan Dharti (holy land)," she said. Praising their ability to thrive despite challenges, she added, "When we speak about Bihar, especially Mithilanchal, people here are hard-working and do not give up even in tough situations. They pick strong representatives. The biggest challenge for Bihar remains the floods caused by the Koshi River. Many projects, such as the Vishnu Pad Mandir Corridor, have been introduced, alongside strategies to combat flooding."

Highlighting the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, when India completes 100 years of Independence, FM Sitharaman reiterated PM Modi's focus on the uplift of four key groups: The poor, women, farmers, and youth, emphasising their pivotal role in India's progress.

"Women are the driving force behind the Viksit Bharat goal, they will make it a reality," she added.

The Finance Minister lauded the success of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Bihar, an initiative led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and assured continued support from banks to strengthen these groups.

Ahead of addressing the event the Finance Minister visited the stalls and interacted with the stall owners who have benefited from various schemes of the central and state government during the Credit Outreach Programme in Madhubani, Bihar.

While visiting the stalls, she interacted with women showcasing Madhubani paintings and even those operating drones. During her address, she mentioned, "The women of Mithila, standing here, reflect Ma Sita holding drones in their hands," applauding their capabilities and innovation.

Earlier on Friday, following a meeting in Patna, the Finance Minister attended the Entrepreneurship Development Promotion Programme held at Raj Maidan in Darbhanga.

During the event, 26 banks issued loans totalling Rs 1,300 crore. Beneficiaries included small entrepreneurs, agriculture-based industries, and 45,000 youths from the eastern region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor