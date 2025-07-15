FM College row: Naveen Patnaik demands accountability from authorities

Bhubaneswar, July 15 Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Tuesday, expressed deep sorrow and anguish over the death of the Balasore FM College girl student, Soumyashree Bisi, who succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, on Monday night.

In a heartfelt post on X on Tuesday, Patnaik conveyed his condolences and demanded accountability from those in power who failed to act despite repeated appeals from the victim.

"I am deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn about the demise of the Balasore girl student. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath grant infinite strength and courage to her grieving family during this unbearable time,” Patnaik wrote.

The former Chief Minister termed the incident a result of systemic failure, not an accident.

"What disturbs me most is how a collapsed system can claim someone’s life. The most painful part is that this was not an accident, but the outcome of a system that remained silent and indifferent instead of offering help. After a long and painful fight for justice, the girl finally closed her eyes forever," wrote Patnaik on his X handle.

Patnaik highlighted the bravery of the victim, stating she had formally written to the college principal about the sexual harassment she faced, and when no action was taken, she reached out to the Higher Education Minister, the Chief Minister's Office, and a Union Minister. She even personally met the local MP from Balasore and narrated her ordeal seeking justice.

"If even one person had taken personal responsibility and intervened, her life could have been saved. She did not just die from physical injuries, but because of the state government’s apathy and act of indifference that left the victim to fight her battle alone. It appears from the incident, this is nothing short of an institutional betrayal -- an orchestrated injustice," alleged Patnaik.

He further appealed to the Governor of Odisha to ensure that not only the college administration but also those in power who ignored the victim’s repeated pleas are held accountable.

The victim, Soumyashree, a B.Ed student, set herself ablaze after pouring petrol on herself in front of the principal’s chamber on Saturday over alleged sexual harassment by the HoD of her discipline, Samir Kumar Sahu. The student with over 90 per cent burn injuries was rushed to Balasore Medical College, but was later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for advanced treatment.

Upon arrival, the badly burnt student was resuscitated with intravenous fluids and antibiotics, intubated, and placed on mechanical ventilation. Despite intensive treatment, including renal replacement therapy and all advanced life-saving efforts, her condition deteriorated, and she was declared clinically dead at 11.46 p.m. on July 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor