FM created world record of announcing anti-people Budget: Raj LoP

Jaipur, Feb 1 The leader of opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully, took a dig at the Interim Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, saying the Finance Minister has created a world record of announcing 'anti-people' Budget of the BJP-led NDA government.

"This world record will never be broken in the future. This Budget will prove to be a hoax in the election year. It will prove to be a killer and not a healer for all sections of the society, including farmers, youth, women and tribals," Jully said.

Former Union minister and Congress leader Jitendra Singh said the Budget, which sprinkles water on the hopes of the countrymen in this harsh winter season, was not made in the direction of solving the burning problems facing the country.

"The country is facing the brunt of inflation and unemployment. This Budget, apart from self-congratulations and self-praise of the BJP leaders, is only a show-off; the women, youth, farmers and tribal people have been sidelined in the Budget," Singh said.

