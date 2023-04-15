FM Nirmala Sitharaman says, India projected to grow at 7 percent in 2022-23

Observing that the International Monetary Fund and World Bank have estimated India to be the fastest-growing major economy in 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the Indian economy will stay on course and is likely to grow at 7 per cent in 2022-23.

Attending the Plenary Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee at the IMF Headquarters here on Friday to discuss the priorities identified in the managing director's global policy agenda, Sitharaman, in her intervention, highlighted that a conducive domestic policy environment, along with the government's focus on structural reforms, has kept domestic economic activity in India robust.

Both the IMF and World Bank project India to be the fastest-growing major economy in 2023. The Indian economy will stay on course and is projected to grow at seven per cent in 2022-23, as per the Economic Survey 2022-23, she said.

In her intervention, she underlined the learning from the pandemic that digitalisation, especially Digital Public Infrastructure, is a positive catalyst for the global economy and how India's DPI has revolutionised access and created a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets.

Sitharaman reiterated the commitment to exploring solutions through stakeholder engagements to pressing global challenges, which disproportionately harm the poorest and most vulnerable.