FM Nirmala Sitharaman serves Annaprasadam to devotees at Tirumala temple

Tirupati, Sep 12 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman offered prayers in Tirumala temple on Friday and served Annaprasadam or sacred meals to devotees.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary received her on her arrival at the temple and later taken to the darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

After darshan, she was offered Vedaseervachanam in Ranganayakula Mandapam by Vedic pundits followed by the presentation of Theertha Prasadams, laminated photo of Srivaru, said the TTD, which manages the affairs of the famous hill shrine.

The Finance Minister also served prasadam to devotees at the Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex in Tirumala. She also interacted with volunteers at the Annaprasadam Complex.

FM Sitharaman lauded the exceptional services being rendered by Srivari Sevaks to the multitude of visiting pilgrims at various places in Tirumala.

On her arrival at the Annaprasadam Complex, she was welcomed by TTD Board Members Suchitra Ella, Bhanu Prakash Reddy, and Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary.

Later, she visited the dining hall, interacted with Srivari Sevaks, and personally served Annaprasadam to the devotees. Afterwards, she recorded her feedback in the TTD feedback book, stating that it was a heart-touching experience to share the sacred meal along with other devotees.

She also interacted with the devotees on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Satyapal Singh Baghel and Rajasthan State Minister for Public Health and Water Management Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary also offered prayers at Tirumala temple.

Music Director Anirudh Ravichander also offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple.

Meanwhile, the TTD said 66,312 pilgrims had darshan on September 11. As many as 27,728 pilgrims had their heads tonsured.

Deputy EOs Sri Rajendra and Sri Bhaskar, VGO Sri Surendra, and other officials participated in the program.

The Hundi collection of September 11 was Rs. 3.81 crore, the TTD said.

