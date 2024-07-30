FM Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce J-K appropriation bill in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi, July 30 The discussion on the Union Budget and Budget of Jammu and Kashmir will continue in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, according to the lower house's list of business.

On the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2024-25.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move a motion in the Lok Sabha for the election to the Committee on Official Language while Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal would move motions for the election of two members each for the Coffee Board, Spices Board, Rubber Board, Tea Board, and Marine Products Export Development Authority.

Similarly, Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh is slated to move a motion for the election of four members to the Central Silk Board.

According to the list of business, MoS Commerce Jitin Prasada will make statements in the Lok Sabha regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in various reports of the Standing Committee on Commerce.

