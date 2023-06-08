FM Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter gets married in a simple ceremony in Bengaluru

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter got married in a simple ceremony in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The marriage was solemnised as per the Brahmin tradition. The wedding took place in the Vedic order of Adamaru Mutt, according to a report. Sitharaman's daughter Parakala Vangamayi tied the knot with Prateek, who hails from Gujarat.

According to reports, no political guests were invited to the wedding ceremony which was held at a private hotel in Bengaluru. The report said only close relatives were invited. Sitharaman's daughter Parakala is a features writer at Mint Lounge. She holds a Master's degree from the Department of English at the University of Delhi, and an MS in Journalism from the Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University.