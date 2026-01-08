FM Sitharaman brainstorms with young minds in run-up to Budget 2026-27

New Delhi, Jan 8 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held a pre-budget interaction with students of the Delhi School of Economics, led by its Director Professor Ram Singh

During the interaction, the students put forward a wide range of suggestions on skilling, green energy, rural development, and new economy, among others, for consideration in the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27, which is likely to be presented on February 1.

While delivering the Diamond Jubilee Valedictory Lecture at Delhi School of Economics in November 2025, the Finance Minister had encouraged the students to share their suggestions for the Union Budget.

Emphasising the importance of sustained academic engagement, she had stated that this practice should continue every year, and that ideas must be drawn from young minds who study economics to help guide the nation’s Budget every year, as the country works towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The pre-budget interaction with the students was attended by the Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA), under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday approved the schedule for the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

The Parliament calendar has scheduled the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 by Finance Minister Sitharaman on February 1, which happens to be a Sunday, sources said.

If the government announces the dates in accordance with this schedule, it will be the first time that the Union Budget will be presented in Parliament on a Sunday.

The President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament is scheduled to be held on January 28, marking the start of the Budget Session. This will be followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey in Parliament on January 29.

The schedule slates the first part of the budget session of Parliament to take place between January 28 and February 13, while the second part of the session has been fixed for the period between March 9 and April 2, sources said.

The date of the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1 was changed for the first time in 2017, to bring it forward by a month, in order to gain two more months for the allocation process to work itself out and enhance fiscal efficiency.

